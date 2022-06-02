Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Authorities seize thousands of dollars of drugs and ammo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after authorities find thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and ammo at a home in west Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Jose Alonzo Saldaña Alaniz.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon after authorities were following a chase that led to them to the 3400 block of Flores Avenue.

When officers searched the home, they found a large amount of ammo and drugs.

Sheriff deputies seized 4,300 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition with an estimated value of $17,200; 5,000 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition estimated at $3,225, and 28 pounds of marijuana estimated at $14,000.

Alaniz is being held at the Webb County Jail on federal charges of alien in possession of ammunition.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar believes the ammo was possibly headed to Mexico as a result of organized crime.

Sheriff Cuellar encourages the community to report any suspicious activity to 956-415-2878.

