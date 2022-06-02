Shop Local
Border Patrol agents thwart two human smuggling attempts

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts during the Memorial Day weekend.

The first happened on May 30 when agents were following a suspicious Sedan traveling south on Bob Bullock Loop.

The driver, a United States Citizen, lost control as he tried to turn onto Jacaman Road and collided into oncoming traffic.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver fled the vehicle, leaving behind five undocumented individuals.

The second incident happened the following afternoon, after Hebbronville agents initiated a vehicle stop on Farm to Market Road 1017.

This resulted in the capturing of six undocumented individuals.

The drivers of both smuggling attempts were apprehended and taken into custody.

