Eighth Grader of the Month
Celebrating Pride Month in Laredo

Happy Pride Month
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The rainbow flags are being flown high for Pride Month and the Gateway City Pride Association is marking the occasion in Laredo.

On Thursday night, June 2, the organization will host a kick-off event that will start a whole month of festive events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This will mark the second year the organization celebrates Pride Month locally.

Mark Nix, with the Gateway City Pride Association, explains the history behind Pride Month: “There was a time when being LGBTQIA+, the community was being targeted by police. There were a lot of injustices going on at the time and it all culminated in June 28, 1969, when the first brick was thrown at Stonewall. People were getting tired of being raided and just being themselves, and having this happen brought on this entire movement and that’s what we continue to celebrate today.”

The month-long festivities all start tonight at Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas Avenue. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. It’s all free and open to the public.

Below is the full interview with Mark Nix starting at the 09:35 mark:

