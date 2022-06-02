Former BP agent accused of 2018 killing spree seeks change of venue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The man and former federal agent accused of the 2018 killing spree seeks a change of venue.

On Wednesday, Juan David Ortiz’s attorney requested to have the trial moved to a different location.

However, while the state presented evidence, Judge Oscar Hale deferred his decision on the ruling meaning no outcome was decided for the change of venue.

The family of the victims were present during the hearing.

The family of one of the victims said, Ortiz wanted to change the venue to a court in San Antonio or Brownsville.

A final pretrial hearing is set for August 17 with jury selection set for September 12.

