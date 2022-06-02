Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Former United South pitcher finds early pro success

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A former United South pitcher Marco Raya is getting set to take the mound as a starting pitcher for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the fifth time this season.

The Minnesota Twins single A affiliate currently stand at the top of the west division with a record of 33 wins and 14 losses, a big part of that success has been the Laredeoan as he holds a three and one record as a starter in his first year with the team.

It’s an early success that according to him came by keeping the same approach he’s had for a while.

Marco Raya says, “Just pitching how I use to pitch just how I’ve always pitched with that chip on my shoulder pitch aggressive attack every hitter and attack every hitter I face and try and be the best as I can for my team and get the win.”

Marco is on the mound against the Tampa Bay Tarpons as he tries to get the fourth win of his career while helping out the team cause in the process.

