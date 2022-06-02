Shop Local
It feels like summer

By Jerry Garza
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The summer heat is on and so is the countdown to winter because it’s just going to be nonstop heat for the next several days.

On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 95 before we drop back into the mid-70s overnight then on Friday we’ll get back to the upper 90s

We could see some slight chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday, at 10 percent but it won’t last long.

That heat and humidity is going to stay with us as we start next week and into the end of the week.

Expect a high of 107 on Tuesday and 105 Wednesday.

Keep in mind we still aren’t at the official start of summer, that isn’t until June 20th.

The best thing we can do now is hang on until September where we could see some relief.

