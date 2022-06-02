Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the 8500 block of Ontario where the Laredo Fire Department was called out to an alleged assault.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated the victim, and he was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led to the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
Motorcycle Accident
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident
File photo: World Trade Bridge
System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field
Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario