Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the 8500 block of Ontario where the Laredo Fire Department was called out to an alleged assault.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated the victim, and he was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led to the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

