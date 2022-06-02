Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

LPD on the lookout for suspects involved in gas station theft

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two people in relation to a recent theft at a local gas station.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of these individuals, please call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

LPD on the lookout for gas station theft suspects
LPD on the lookout for gas station theft suspects(Laredo Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo

Latest News

Happy Pride Month
Celebrating Pride Month in Laredo
Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.
Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft