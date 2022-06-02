Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after getting into an accident on his motorcycle.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. over in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. That’s where paramedics found the 26-year-old man with critical injuries.

According to reports, he lost control after crossing over some railroad tracks and was thrown from his motorcycle, landing on a parked car. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He was taken to Laredo Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.