Eighth Grader of the Month
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after getting into an accident on his motorcycle.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. over in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. That’s where paramedics found the 26-year-old man with critical injuries.

According to reports, he lost control after crossing over some railroad tracks and was thrown from his motorcycle, landing on a parked car. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He was taken to Laredo Medical Center for treatment.

