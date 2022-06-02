Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for forgery.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.

The incident happened on March 2017 when officers were called out to a restaurant located at the 4200 block of Zapata Highway.

When officers arrived, they spoke toa the manager who stated that a former employee had forged and altered several checks by changing the amounts and then making the deposits to his account.

After a thorough investigation, Martinez was identified as the prime suspect.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had enough evidence to charge him with six arrest warrants.

If you have any information on Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.