Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for forgery.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.

The incident happened on March 2017 when officers were called out to a restaurant located at the 4200 block of Zapata Highway.

When officers arrived, they spoke toa the manager who stated that a former employee had forged and altered several checks by changing the amounts and then making the deposits to his account.

After a thorough investigation, Martinez was identified as the prime suspect.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had enough evidence to charge him with six arrest warrants.

If you have any information on Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Authorities searching for women tied to theft
Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Teen arrested and charged in connection to south Laredo shooting
Teen arrested and charged in connection to south Laredo shooting