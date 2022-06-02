Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning. (WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, shattering a window, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital.

The explosions were reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the High Street and Federal Street area in the Financial District. There was no immediate word on the cause.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet that two buildings were evacuated and one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

The fire department was also checking area buildings for smoke and possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The emergency response to the area was also causing traffic headaches. Two ramps from Interstate 93 in the area were closed to traffic, according to the state Transportation Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

Confederate flag imagery is banned at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville.
CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery at country music festival
System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Witness describes hot-air balloon crash
File photo: World Trade Bridge
System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry