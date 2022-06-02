Shop Local
Mexican National pleads guilty to smuggling over 800 pounds of meth

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man could spend up to life in prison for allegedly smuggling 18 million dollars of meth inside diesel tanks.

The 33-year-old Mexican National has been charged with attempting to import over 880 pounds of meth.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Luis Alberto Garza Cisneros.

The case alleges that on May 6, Cisneros attempted to enter the U.S. through the World Trade Bridge while driving a tractor trailer.

During secondary inspection, agents detected several anomalies during an x-ray scan of the vehicle.

Once thoroughly search, they discovered over 800 pounds of meth inside 24 five-gallon buckets inside of the tractor’s diesel tanks.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about $18 million dollars.

If convicted, Cisneros faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

