Mexican National pleads guilty to smuggling over 800 pounds of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man could spend up to life in prison for allegedly smuggling 18 million dollars of meth inside diesel tanks.

The 33-year-old Mexican National has been charged with attempting to import over 880 pounds of meth.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Luis Alberto Garza Cisneros.

The case alleges that on May 6, Cisneros attempted to enter the U.S. through the World Trade Bridge while driving a tractor trailer.

During secondary inspection, agents detected several anomalies during an x-ray scan of the vehicle.

Once thoroughly search, they discovered over 800 pounds of meth inside 24 five-gallon buckets inside of the tractor’s diesel tanks.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about $18 million dollars.

If convicted, Cisneros faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

