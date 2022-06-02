Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Velma

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - June is National Foster a Pet Month and what better pet to foster than our Pet of the Week!

This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Velma.

Now Velma is a Great Pyrenees-mixed with a German Sheppard.

Although she looks like she’s full grown, she is only seven and a half months so she has plenty of growing to do!

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS says Velma is full of love and energy.

If you would like to adopt Velma, you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 956-724-8364 or you can stop by the LAPS shelter at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Velma
Pet of the Week: Velma
Mexican National pleads guilty to smuggling over 800 pounds of meth
Mexican National pleads guilty to smuggling over 800 pounds of meth
File photo: Meth
Mexican National pleads guilty to smuggling over 800 pounds of meth
System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry