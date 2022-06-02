Pet of the Week: Velma

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - June is National Foster a Pet Month and what better pet to foster than our Pet of the Week!

This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Velma.

Now Velma is a Great Pyrenees-mixed with a German Sheppard.

Although she looks like she’s full grown, she is only seven and a half months so she has plenty of growing to do!

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS says Velma is full of love and energy.

If you would like to adopt Velma, you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 956-724-8364 or you can stop by the LAPS shelter at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.