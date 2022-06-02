School districts re-evaluate safety protocols following Uvalde shooting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott sent out a letter to all Texas school districts say that they are required to create a safety and security committee.

Also, they must be ready at all times for a random inspection conducted by members of the Texas School Safety Center.

The two-page document mentions that all Texas districts must have a committee in place to handle the safety protocols.

This comes after the tragedy that happened in Robb Elementary in Uvalde over a week ago.

Both UISD and LISD say they are implementing more safety protocols for its campuses.

Oscar Perez, LISD Executive Director for Health and Safety says each year they are enhancing strict safety protocols.

Perez says the district protocols include a plan of action that covers almost every crisis which includes weather, fire drills and most importantly, a school shooting which includes lockdown drills.

When asked if the district is prepared to have state inspectors visit their schools randomly, they say they are more than willing and ready.

Perez says, “Through Texas School Safety Center, all districts are required to do a safety audit on every three-year cycle. We completed our three-year cycle last year. Part of that includes an intruder safety assessment and they are several questions that are asked in terms of access control.”

Perez says their district safety committee needs to meet at least three times on a school year so they can cover safety matters that will and guarantee protection for teachers, school staff and most importantly their students.”

Meanwhile, UISD says it has its own plan of action in place when dealing with emergency situations.

Governor Abbott says if a school district fails to submit an emergency operation plan or EOP, the district could be penalized by the Texas Education Agency.

