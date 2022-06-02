Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A system malfunction on the Mexican Side of the international bridges is causing delays.

According to the City of Laredo, the INAM System on the Mexican Side of the World Trade Bridge and Colombia Solidary Bridge is down at a national level.

Commercial vehicles should expect long delays and traffic on both sides of the bridges.

Officials are asking travelers to be patient while they get the system up and running.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
Motorcycle Accident
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident
Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field
Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario