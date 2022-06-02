System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A system malfunction on the Mexican Side of the international bridges is causing delays.

According to the City of Laredo, the INAM System on the Mexican Side of the World Trade Bridge and Colombia Solidary Bridge is down at a national level.

Commercial vehicles should expect long delays and traffic on both sides of the bridges.

Officials are asking travelers to be patient while they get the system up and running.

