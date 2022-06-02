Shop Local
Webb County party chairs canvass votes today

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The people have voted and the ballots have been counted. Now, both county party chairs will make those numbers official.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, all statewide Democratic and Republican Party county chairs must canvass their votes on Thursday, June 2 by 5 p.m. While final Webb County numbers, including mail-in and provisional ballots, have already been counted and pre-uploaded to the Texas Secretary of State’s website since Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m., those numbers are not considered official until the party chairs hold the canvassing.

Then, on Monday, June 6, at 4 p.m., the Texas Democratic Party will certify the statewide canvass election results for all runoff races. It will be done through Zoom and the public is invited to tune in to observe by accessing the Zoom link on their website.

According to sources we spoke with, the pre-loaded numbers for the nine District 28 congressional counties show Congressman Henry Cuellar gained more votes through mail-in and provisional ballots, leading challenger Jessica Cisneros with 282 votes.

Any candidate wishing to file for a recount can do so by Wednesday, June 8.

