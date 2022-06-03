Congressman Cuellar requests audit into intrusion of his campaign voter account

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A letter sent to the Texas Democratic party by Congressman Henry Cuellar is asking for an audit into what he’s calling an unauthorized intrusion into his private campaign voter account by a top official of the state’s party.

The congressman is accusing the state’s Democratic Political Director of logging into his voter list account without permission.

Cuellar saying in his letter, it was done to benefit his opponent.

The letter addressed to the two co-chairs of the Texas Democratic Party demands a full audit of political director Ryan Garcia’s alleged unauthorized access of his private voter data and to further investigate with whom he shared any information with.

Cuellar attached to his letter a screen shot showing that on April 25, Ryan Garcia logged into his account.

In his complaint, Cuellar says Mr. Garcia is a known Jessica Cisneros supporter, and it appears that he used his official capacity to compromise my private campaign data.”

Cuellar also reminds the democratic party that they represent all democrats and should not tilt a primary election in favor of one candidate.

He adds that Garcia has brought the impartiality of the Texas Democratic Party into question.

We reached out to Cuellar about what information could have been compromised in his campaign account.

He says each candidate’s account includes lists of voters that have indicated their support for the candidate or whether the voter remains undecided.

Cuellar says this information is valuable to an opponent who would now know who to target directly.

In his request for an audit, Cuellar is asking to find out if any other campaign accounts were compromised and what will be future protocols to preserve the integrity of private van campaign data for all democratic candidates.

Cuellar says he has not received a response on these questions.

