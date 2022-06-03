Human remains in east Webb County turns out to be animal remains

LAREDO, TX(KGNS) - What was believed to be human remains found on a private property in east Webb County turned out to be animal remains.

On Friday, the Webb County Medical Examiner, Dr. Corrine Stern says all signs point to it being a decomposed bear paw.

Doctor Stern’s office got a call on Thursday evening from authorities that a dog had found what looked like a human foot.

KGNS first reported the presence of Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies on the scene at around 7 p.m. off of Highway 359 near Milagro Street.

Officials with the sheriff’s office first reported it was a discovery of possible human remains but once the remains were taken to Doctor Stern, she says the foot was not human.

Dr. Stern says, “We have to be careful when dealing with human remains but this is not consistent with a human foot, not the shape or thickness of the pad. We would rather be called 100 times on an animal bone then to miss that one time that it is human. so anytime a citizen or law enforcement has questions about any type of bones or remains please call us we are here to help.

Doctor Stern says her office works with the forensic anthropologists from the North Texas University Health Science Center.

