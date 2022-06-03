Laredo Border Patrol agents recognized for going above and beyond

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo Border Patrol agents are recognized for going above and beyond in their line of duty.

Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Greg Burwell travelled to the Freer Border Patrol Station for a special recognition ceremony.

Acting Deputy Chief Burwell and Patrol agent in charge Marcus Sauceda presented Watch Commander Dustin Taylor and Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Damien Cardenas with the Meritorious Achievement medal.

Dustin Taylor was recognized for his work that resulted into the prevention of a child abduction.

Meanwhile, Cardenas was recognized for providing lifesaving medical attention to an undocumented immigrant who was in distress.

The agency says their actions reflect great credit upon themselves and the US Border Patrol.

