Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Councilmember hopes to expand Shiloh bike trail

City Council to discuss expanding Shiloh Bike Trail
City Council to discuss expanding Shiloh Bike Trail(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A proposal to expand the Shiloh Hike and Bike Trail will be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Currently the Springfield Avenue extension development is cutting through the trail system, so District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is working on expanding the eastern portion of the land.

He says many cyclists have come to him asking that the city maintain the Shiloh trails since many other trails are no longer available.

Dr. Martinez says this will be a community-based project that he hopes will eventually expand upon further.

“Eventually we want to have a park that goes all the way from the Best Buy area, where Best Buy used to be up on the north section, south all the way to the spillway then the trail system to go underneath McPherson into that area there which is the Shiloh hike and bike trails and then to connect all the way up to divine mercy park”, said Martinez.

Martinez says city engineers are already coming up with the design plans.

He hopes the entire cycling community will come together to help develop the trails they want.

He says the money for this project will come from the parks fee funds.

Martinez hopes to get the project started this summer and have it ready by the fall.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Manhunt for escaped Texas convict comes to a deadly end
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.
Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Jefferson Street
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Latest News

Victim of Ontario Loop shooting recovering in San Antonio hospital
Human remains turn out to be animal remains
Human remains turns out to be animal remains
Human remains in east Webb County turns out to be animal remains
UISD breaks ground on future middle school