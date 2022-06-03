Laredo Councilmember hopes to expand Shiloh bike trail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A proposal to expand the Shiloh Hike and Bike Trail will be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Currently the Springfield Avenue extension development is cutting through the trail system, so District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is working on expanding the eastern portion of the land.

He says many cyclists have come to him asking that the city maintain the Shiloh trails since many other trails are no longer available.

Dr. Martinez says this will be a community-based project that he hopes will eventually expand upon further.

“Eventually we want to have a park that goes all the way from the Best Buy area, where Best Buy used to be up on the north section, south all the way to the spillway then the trail system to go underneath McPherson into that area there which is the Shiloh hike and bike trails and then to connect all the way up to divine mercy park”, said Martinez.

Martinez says city engineers are already coming up with the design plans.

He hopes the entire cycling community will come together to help develop the trails they want.

He says the money for this project will come from the parks fee funds.

Martinez hopes to get the project started this summer and have it ready by the fall.

