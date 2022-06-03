Mexican Consulate to offer English and financing classes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several entities are teaming up to provide valuable life skills to anyone interested.

The Mexican Consulate in Laredo, along with the Holding Institute, and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering community empowerment classes.

People can attend the classes to learn English as a second language as well as lessons on finances.

Fernanda Uribe with the Mexican Consulate in Laredo says the objective to this program is to bring awareness to our community and to give access to those who do not have the possibility of studying a second language, or for those who do not know about their financial local resources.

Uribe goes on to say that the classes will teach people how to prepare their finances and how to begin to learn English as well.

Classes are held at two locations from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

At the Holding Institute classes take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday.

While at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-- session are on Thursday.

For more information you can call 956-723-0990, extension: 233.

Registration is not needed.

