National K-9 training comes to an end

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday was the last day of training for the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.

More than a hundred K-9 teams from different departments from all over the country participated in the training conference’s narcotic competition.

The president of the association says it’s been a successful week of training and networking, adding that it was good for the inner cities across America to experience what it’s like to work at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Next year’s training conference will take place in Tennessee.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 Supervisor Juan Jose Medina says, “It’s especially beneficial for teams that are coming from out of state to show them good trends, good smuggling techniques so that they are aware when they’re exposed to those traffic stops and things that they’re not used to seeing.”

