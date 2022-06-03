Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

National K-9 training comes to an end

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday was the last day of training for the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.

More than a hundred K-9 teams from different departments from all over the country participated in the training conference’s narcotic competition.

The president of the association says it’s been a successful week of training and networking, adding that it was good for the inner cities across America to experience what it’s like to work at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Next year’s training conference will take place in Tennessee.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 Supervisor Juan Jose Medina says, “It’s especially beneficial for teams that are coming from out of state to show them good trends, good smuggling techniques so that they are aware when they’re exposed to those traffic stops and things that they’re not used to seeing.”

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Manhunt for escaped Texas convict comes to a deadly end
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.
Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Jefferson Street
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Latest News

K-9 training comes to an end
TxDOT rolls out Be Safe, Drive Smart Campaign
Laredo Councilmember hopes to expand Shiloh bike trail
File photo: Traffic on I-35
TxDOT rolls out Be Safe, Drive Smart Campaign
Congressman Cuellar requests audit into intrusion of his campaign voter account