Eighth Grader of the Month
Pillar receives 1.2 million to enhance overdose and prevention

File photo: Pillar
File photo: Pillar(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The non-profit mental health organization Pillar will be receiving nearly 1.2 million dollars to enhance its overdose and prevention activities.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that the grant money has been secured through the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funds will help support the implementation of Project Paw which stands for Positive Affirmation at Work and will enhance Pillar’s current overdose and prevention activities.

Project Paw will effectively distribute FDA-approved overdose reversal medication; overdose education, counseling, and health education; and linkage to infectious diseases treatment.

Nearly 500 individuals in Laredo will receive substance use disorder support through this grant.

