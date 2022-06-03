Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Possible human remains found in east Webb County, sheriff’s office investigating

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that it is investigating the discovery of possible human remains. Several deputies were spotted on private property in east Webb County, off of HWY 359.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told KGNS that information at this time is limited.

However, according to a person who lives near the property, located on Milagro St., what looked to be a human’s foot was found. Authorities have not confirmed what exactly was found.

