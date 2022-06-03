Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A former teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student in 2015 and then conspiring to kill the child and his mother.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV. Investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy and his underwear.

Court documents say Taylor was charged with conspiring with another man to kill the 7-year-old victim and his mother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

“These were despicable acts committed against an innocent child who was placed in this predator’s care, followed by the cowardly and cruel effort to have the victim and his mother killed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Now that this predator stands convicted of all charges, I hope the victim and this family find closure and healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez captured after shootout
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario Loop
28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III.
Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Jefferson Street
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident
Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former BP agent accused of 2018 killing spree seeks change of venue

Latest News

FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
Biden gives remarks after U.S. employers reported added 390,000 jobs in May despite fears of...
Biden on jobs report: Sign of a healthy economy
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the...
Biden on Musk: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday