TxDOT rolls out Be Safe, Drive Smart Campaign

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Now that the summer travel season is officially underway, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to make sure drivers are safe when they are on the roads.

Last year over 1,500 Texans were killed in a vehicle crash. TxDot says these numbers are alarming and have not been seen for over 40 years.

In an effort to reduce these statistics, TxDOT is launching its Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign.

Raul Leal from TxDOT says this campaign will make help drivers who are planning road trips this summer.

He reiterates the importance of obeying the speed limit and buckling up when behind the wheel.

Leal says, “We work with our state agencies of course the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce the traffic laws as well as local and state agencies that do these kinds of speed enforcement work, and here in Laredo we got the Laredo Police Department that helps but in general all the law enforcement agencies assist with these kinds of work if people are speeding so that they can pull them over.”

This campaign is part of Operation Slowdown that takes place from June 7 to June 21.

TxDOT advises drivers to drive with enough time to get their destinations.

