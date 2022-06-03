UISD breaks ground on future middle school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District broke ground on a future middle school that is coming to the Mines Road area.

On Friday morning UISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Juan Robert Ramirez School.

It’s one of the last school projects that was created from the 2013 bond that was passed by taxpayers.

The school is located at 402 Aquero Boulevard, right off of Mines Road.

The school is named after Juan Roberto Ramirez who is a Vietnam Veteran who served the U.S. Army Marine Corps. He is also a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent.

UISD officials say he has served the community for over 20 years and has done an outstanding job in our community which is why the decided to name the school in his honor.

The campus is expected to hold up to 800 students and the school will hopefully ready in time for next school year.

