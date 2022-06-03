Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Victim of Ontario Loop shooting recovery in San Antonio hospital

Laredo Police investigate Ontario Loop shooting
Laredo Police investigate Ontario Loop shooting(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police continue to piece together what prompted a shooting that left a man injured Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the 8500 block of Ontario Loop at around 4:30 a.m. yesterday for a shots fired report.

Witnesses claim to have seen someone get assaulted on the street, then shortly after, they say they heard gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was flown to San Antonio and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says although no arrests have been made at this time, they believe that the individuals involved knew each other.

Baeza says, “We believe at this point right now that the parties involved knew one another, so it’s not a random stranger victimization here for right now we’re going to let investigators have a little bit more time, but they are making good progress in this case. "

Authorities ask the community if they have any additional information on the case, you are urged to call police at 956-795-2800.

