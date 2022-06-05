Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Reymundo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Ruben David Lecea.

According to police, the two allegedly robbed an eight-liner business at gunpoint on Highway 83.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar requests audit into intrusion of his campaign voter account
UISD breaks ground on future middle school
UISD breaks ground on future middle school
Human remains turns out to be animal remains
Human remains in east Webb County turns out to be animal remains

Latest News

Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery.
Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery.
K-9 training comes to an end
TxDOT rolls out Be Safe, Drive Smart Campaign
Laredo Councilmember hopes to expand Shiloh bike trail