Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Reymundo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Ruben David Lecea.

According to police, the two allegedly robbed an eight-liner business at gunpoint on Highway 83.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

