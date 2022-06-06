Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Catalytic converter thefts from buses delay school start times in Connecticut

Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott
By Mike Agogliati, Marcy Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – School was delayed for some students in Connecticut Monday after catalytic converters were stolen from eight smaller school buses, WFSB reports.

According to police, the thefts were discovered early Monday morning.

“Today eight small buses in Wolcott catalytic converters were cut off, and now the people that did ride those buses, whatever routes they covered, are delayed for three hours,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

Stephens explained it can take just minutes to steal a catalytic converter, but cost thousands of dollars and is a huge headache for those left without the essential parts.

“It’s terrible because at the end of the day it affects the kids, and their ability to get to school, and they’ve already had a hard enough time over the last couple of years getting to school so I feel bad for them,” said bus lot general manager Stephen Gardner, adding the criminals hurt some of the most innocent members of society.

The buses had to be towed and fixed, causing a domino effect for everyone involved.

“It disrupts their day, it disrupts their parents’ day, it disrupts our company functions, we’re trying to run our vehicles and maintain our fleet and now we have to replace eight catalytic converters and it’s a lot of money and a big inconvenience,” Gardner said.

Stephens said he’s confident those who committed the crime will be caught.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

