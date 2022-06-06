Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City Council to discuss active shooter protocols and procedures

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public safety, projects, and appointments will all be topics of conversation during Monday’s City Council meeting.

According to the agenda, City Council will consider the appointment of a new health authority.

In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the council will also discuss how the Laredo Police Department prepares for active shooter situations.

Projects that are in the works will also be discussed including the expansion of the Shiloh Hike and Bike Trail as well as the future municipal water park.

City Council will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
File photo: South Texas Food Bank
South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals
.
Marco Raya Begins Season in a Good way

Latest News

City Council meeting
City Council to discuss active shooter protocols and procedures
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide