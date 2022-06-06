City Council to discuss active shooter protocols and procedures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public safety, projects, and appointments will all be topics of conversation during Monday’s City Council meeting.

According to the agenda, City Council will consider the appointment of a new health authority.

In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the council will also discuss how the Laredo Police Department prepares for active shooter situations.

Projects that are in the works will also be discussed including the expansion of the Shiloh Hike and Bike Trail as well as the future municipal water park.

City Council will take place at 5:30 p.m.

