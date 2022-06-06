Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Desert Heat on Tuesday, Again on Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau has stirred in enough to raise our temperature to 107F on Monday. The desert air will stir in once again during Tuesday afternoon. A layer of gulf air will deepen a little during Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures not quite as far above 100F on those afternoons. Desert air will mix in more easily during the weekend with a return of 105F heat.

