Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gas prices are on the rise once again and it’s not going away anytime soon.

According to A.A.A., the average price at the pump is $4.56., that’s a roughly two-dollar increase compared to last year.

Locally, the average price of gas is at $4.48 cents.

Arlet Landero who commutes from San Antonio has been feeling the pain at the pump.

Landero says, “We’re still using the vehicle but I think the better option is to bring it down or use something different.”

Oil prices continue to increase, even after Opec announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over five bucks in the next 10 days.

