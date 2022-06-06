Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gas prices are on the rise once again and it’s not going away anytime soon.

According to A.A.A., the average price at the pump is $4.56., that’s a roughly two-dollar increase compared to last year.

Locally, the average price of gas is at $4.48 cents.

Arlet Landero who commutes from San Antonio has been feeling the pain at the pump.

Landero says, “We’re still using the vehicle but I think the better option is to bring it down or use something different.”

Oil prices continue to increase, even after Opec announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over five bucks in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery
Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
File photo: South Texas Food Bank
South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals

Latest News

Feeling the pain at the pump
Feeling the pain at the pump
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Desert Heat on Tuesday, Again on Weekend
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Migrants found in tractor trailer in La Salle County
Migrants found in tractor trailer in La Salle County