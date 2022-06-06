LISD launches summer swim program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heat is fully on in south Texas and a local school district is teaching kids the way of the water.

Monday marked the first day of LISD’s Learn to Swim program which is taking place at the LISD Aquatic Center during the month of June.

Several local students are using their summer vacation wisely by having fun in the sun, but also learning something new in the process.

Little Mateo Hernandez, a second grader at Bruni Elementary knows the importance of keeping his head above water.

Even at a young age, he believes that every child should know how to swim so they can avoid drowning.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental injury deaths right under motor vehicle accidents.

It’s these types of deaths that swim supervisor Basilio Salas hopes to prevent.

Salas says, the class teaches them the basic fundamentals of swimming and how to respect the water so that they are not afraid of it.

Through a series of fun activities and swimming exercises, Salas teaches them a new skill that they will use in their lives.

Salas says this is a life skill that they will take with them during their teen and adult years.

While it may be for leisure right now, Salas adds these children sometimes develop a passion for the sport, which is something that he strives for.

Salas says, “We’ve had the opportunity the privilege to keep so many kids, some the kids that started off with the swim programs are now our high school swimmers, so that’s been the best part.”

Thus teaching these little guppies, how to one day roll in the deep.

Now if parents are still interested in enrolling their kids in the program, they still have an opportunity to do so before the summer ends.

Registration is $30 per swimmer for 60 minutes of instruction per day for two-week sessions.

For more information on the program, you can call 956-273-1220.

Spots are limited and it’s on a first come first serve basis.

