Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a death that was reported in El Cenizo last week where authorities suspected foul play.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Angel Javier Fernandez for the death of 54-year-old Rolando Lopez who was found unresponsive inside a bathroom at a home located at the 600 block of Rosales Street.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriff deputies located a person of interest at the 600 block of Cadena.

When they attempted to confront Fernandez, he fled on foot, but authorities were quickly able to detain him.

When investigators searched his home, they found several pieces of evidence related to the death of Lopez.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.