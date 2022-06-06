Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man charged with murder in El Cenizo(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a death that was reported in El Cenizo last week where authorities suspected foul play.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Angel Javier Fernandez for the death of 54-year-old Rolando Lopez who was found unresponsive inside a bathroom at a home located at the 600 block of Rosales Street.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriff deputies located a person of interest at the 600 block of Cadena.

When they attempted to confront Fernandez, he fled on foot, but authorities were quickly able to detain him.

When investigators searched his home, they found several pieces of evidence related to the death of Lopez.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
Possible human remains found in east Webb County
File photo: South Texas Food Bank
South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals
.
Marco Raya Begins Season in a Good way

Latest News

Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
Texas A&M University System will not increase tuition for upcoming semester
Texas A&M University System will not increase tuition for upcoming semester
TAMIU student Center
Texas A&M University System will not increase tuition for upcoming semester
South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals
South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals