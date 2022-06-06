Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Man wanted for aggravated assault

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Miguel Angel Salinas.

He is five feet, eleven inches, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was the 1400 block of Frost Street.

He is wanted for accident involving injury, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 956-415-2878.

