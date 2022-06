LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Marco Raya begins his season with the Mighty Mussels in a good way, with a record of four wins and only one lost as a starter. The former United South Panther tells us that his time off away from the field helped him with the success he is having this season.

