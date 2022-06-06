South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to make sure students are well fed during the summer months.

With school out for the summer, the food bank will be distrubting free grab n go meals starting on Monday, June 6.

The drive-thru meal distribution starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be for the first two-hundred children only.

There’s a one meal per child limit and the child does not need to be present.

The summer grab-n-go meals program will run Monday through Friday until August 5.

Meals will be given out at the South Texas Food Bank which is located is located at 2121 Jefferson Street.

For more information you can call 956-726-3120.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.