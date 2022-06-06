South Texas Food Bank serves up free meals for the summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of families lined up on Monday morning to get a free meal courtesy of our local food bank.

The South Texas Food Bank will be providing free meals to kids across the area during the summer months as part of its ‘Grab N Go Meals’ program.

The organization says roughly 200 meals will be handed out daily, in a first come first served basis.

This will be offered up until the first week of August.

It’s the food banks way of making sure kids are fed during the summer months while they are on summer vacation.

Organizers say different meals will be handed out each day along with snacks and a drink.

Alma Boubel with the South Texas Food Bank says, “They can take it home and prepare it in a microwave. We prepare different meals. Sometimes we give them pizza, hot pockets, sandwiches but sometimes we give them hot meals like chicken alfredo.”

The food bank begins to hand out the “Grab n go” meals at 10:30 a.m. however, they will be closed on holidays.

