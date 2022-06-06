Shop Local
Texas A&M University System will not increase tuition for upcoming semester

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local students who are thinking about perusing higher education have one less problem to worry about and that’s the cost of tuition.

The Texas A&M University System has announced it will not increase tuition for the upcoming fall semester.

The decision impacts all 11 universities in the Texas A&M System, including TAMIU.

John Sharp the system’s chancellor says their ability to manage costs and conservative fiscal management helped make this possible.

Dr. Thomas Mitchell, TAMIU Provost and VP for Academic Affairs says this will help current and upcoming students who are feeling the hardships of inflation.

Dr. Mitchell says, “Inflation has eaten into family budgets, and we want to do what we can to help out, so they have decided, and we totally supported their decision to keep tuition on its current rate and we have one of the lowest tuitions; actually, the lowest net price in the entire state of texas.”

Just a reminder, registration for TAMIU’s summer and fall semesters are already underway.

