Undocumented immigrants found in abandoned trailer in La Salle County

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A deadly discovery was made by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

Authorities have released new details about a tractor trailer that was found on mile marker 56 near Artesia Wells late Friday night.

Officials say they received a call from inside the trailer of people screaming for help.

Those calls made to the La Salle County dispatch center are said to have sounded like they were coming from an enclosed area with several people screaming for help.

On Friday night authorities from La Salle Sheriff’s Office, Cotulla Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the call.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a tractor-trailer with its doors open and more than 20 people in side of it.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, there were people laying on the ground unresponsive and two people dead.

Agents searched the area and in total found 100 undocumented immigrants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

