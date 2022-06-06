A Very Hot Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau has arrived above a shallow layer of humid gulf air. Each afternoon, the desert air will stir in, lowering humidity and raising temperatures. Each night, the stirring in of dry air from above will stop, allowing for the humid air from the gulf to prevail. Temperatures will be especially high Monday and Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday.

