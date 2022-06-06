Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
A Very Hot Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau has arrived above a shallow layer of humid gulf air. Each afternoon, the desert air will stir in, lowering humidity and raising temperatures. Each night, the stirring in of dry air from above will stop, allowing for the humid air from the gulf to prevail. Temperatures will be especially high Monday and Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday.

