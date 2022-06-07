Authorities find group of migrants inside tractor trailer on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is found dead amongst a group of dozens huddled in a tractor trailer in rural Webb County Monday evening.

The discovery was made along Highway 83 at around 6 p.m.

According to initial reports, law enforcement found roughly 40 people inside the trailer.

It’s believed the driver of the tractor trailer may have fled into the brush.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.