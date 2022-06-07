Shop Local
Authorities find group of migrants inside tractor trailer on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is found dead amongst a group of dozens huddled in a tractor trailer in rural Webb County Monday evening.

The discovery was made along Highway 83 at around 6 p.m.

According to initial reports, law enforcement found roughly 40 people inside the trailer.

It’s believed the driver of the tractor trailer may have fled into the brush.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

