City council approves new sports complex logo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The logo that will represent the Buena Vista Sports Complex by Cuatro Vientos is now approved by city council.

During Monday night’s meeting on June 6, the city manager’s recommendations for the logo were presented to the city council and the vote was approved unanimously.

The artist in charge of creating the emblem is Carlos Ramirez. He has created other logos in our community, like the one for Texas A&M International University.

City councilmember for District 2, Vidal Rodriguez, says, ”I don’t know the cost. I think it was around $3,000 was for the logo, if I’m not mistaken, but then again you make it up with t-shirt sales and advertising and marketing. It was very professional. So, it’s something for the future and it’ll stay. It’ll be an emblem for the city of Laredo and the sports complex.”

Rodriguez shared only one amendment was made to the logo. Other than that, everyone was pleased with Ramirez’s work.

