City of Laredo seeks to improve quality of like for people with autism

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to improve the quality of life for community members with autism, the City of Laredo is working on new plans for inclusivity.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved establishing an autism and special needs master plan.

There are a couple of agencies that already have plans in mind on how to improve the quality of life of people with autism.

City entities such as Laredo Fire, Laredo Police and the Laredo Health Department will be contributing to the master plan.

The city says it plans to apply for more grants and programs that would benefit people who have autism.

One idea by the fire department is to create a registry of where people with autism live, so if an emergency were to happen, they know to prepare.

The health department says it has been working on new stimulation rooms for children that have disabilities.

That’s stimulation room will be part of the family support and resources program by the health department.

