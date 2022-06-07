City of Laredo selects consulting firm for future water park

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be one step closer to getting a water park.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council selected a consulting firm to work with them on the project.

Kimley-Horn and Associates from Austin was the top ranked firm recommended by an evaluation committee.

Moving forward, the city will have to negotiate a contract with the firm which the city engineer Ramon Chavez says could take months.

As far as the cost of the project, he says that will be determined on a later date.

City of Laredo Engineering Director, Ramon Chavez says, “Depending on the size of the project, we may look at building the project in phases perhaps and depending on the types of amenities and the features that’s what will pretty much determine the cost of the project.”

Chavez says they will likely set up a committee and get the community involved on the type of features they’d like to see at the water park.

The water park will be right next to the future sports complex.

