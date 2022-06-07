Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City of Laredo selects consulting firm for future water park

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be one step closer to getting a water park.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council selected a consulting firm to work with them on the project.

Kimley-Horn and Associates from Austin was the top ranked firm recommended by an evaluation committee.

Moving forward, the city will have to negotiate a contract with the firm which the city engineer Ramon Chavez says could take months.

As far as the cost of the project, he says that will be determined on a later date.

City of Laredo Engineering Director, Ramon Chavez says, “Depending on the size of the project, we may look at building the project in phases perhaps and depending on the types of amenities and the features that’s what will pretty much determine the cost of the project.”

Chavez says they will likely set up a committee and get the community involved on the type of features they’d like to see at the water park.

The water park will be right next to the future sports complex.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredoans feeling pain at the pump
Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

Latest News

City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at their store
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at its thrift store
File photo: North Central Park Pool
Make a splash at any City of Laredo pool!
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter