Eighth Grader of the Month
Gateway Pride Association to hold Tea with the Queen event

Gateway Pride Association to hold Tea Party
Gateway Pride Association to hold Tea Party(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - June is Pride Month, and the Gateway City Pride Association is hosting a slew of events for the community.

This Friday they will be hosting an event called Tea with the Queens.

In celebration of Pride Month and National Ice-Tea day, the association will be having a tea party of its own at the historic Casa Ortiz building in downtown Laredo.

There will be plenty of games, activities, and refreshments.

The event will take place this Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at 915 Zaragoza Street.

It’s free and open to the public; however, they are suggesting a $5 donation.

