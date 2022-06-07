Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Jessica Cisneros to request recount in primary runoff election

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, June 7, Jessica Cisneros announced her intention to file for a recount in the Democratic primary runoff election for Texas’ 28th congressional district.

The results for the May 24 runoff election were canvassed and certified on Monday, June 7, by the Texas Democratic Party, leaving a gap of 281 votes.

Jessica Cisneros came just shy of defeating 17-year incumbent, Representative Henry Cuellar.

