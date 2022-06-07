Laredo City Council discusses active shooter preparedness

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks since a gunman opened fire on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas killing 19 children and two teachers in the process.

It’s a tragedy that has not only struck the small community of Uvalde, but also the nation as a whole.

This has caused many cities like Laredo to work on prevention and preparedness.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz asked that the Laredo Police Department go before City Council and the public to present the department’s active shooter preparedness plan.

Mayor Saenz says that he hoped this discussion would give a sense of relief for the community members who fear there is no plan in place to confront a dangerous situation.

Laredo Police Department Chief Claudio Trevino went before the council and broke down the guidelines that are given to officers.

As far as response time, Trevino says if you factor in the time of day, the potential for traffic, the police department’s response time is three to five minutes.

Trevino says another component to their preparedness plan is working with other law enforcement agencies such as United ISD and Laredo ISD Police as well as the Webb County Sheriff’s, Constables and more.

The chief stresses the importance of community involvement and asks people to report any potential threat they see.

Chief Claudio Trevino says, “The guidelines are set up to where we don’t tie the hands of our officers to make any decisions when they get there and see a threat or identify a threat they are guided, or they are given the guidance to go ahead and charge that threat.”

As far as the exact plan, Chief Trevino says they couldn’t divulge too many details because it’s confidential.

Once again, Chief Trevino stresses the fact that every threat is taken seriously, and they do have a team that is actively following up on any potential threats out there.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.