LISD opens Shirley Field to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite the hot weather, many people are still making their way outdoors to get some exercise.

If you’re looking for a safe place to walk or jog, the Laredo Independent School District has opened Shirley Field’s track to the public for the summer through Thursday, July 21.

Visitors are allowed to use the track around the football field. The track is open Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 to 8, but it will be closed July 4 through the 7 due to district-wide holidays.

There are guidelines for safe use of the track which can be found at the front entrance to Shirley Field.

Free parking will be available and security will be provided.

